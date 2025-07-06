Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Brazil to attend 17th BRICS Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Brazil leading the UAE delegation to attend the 17th BRICS Summit, taking place in Rio de Janeiro from 6-7 July 2025, on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The UAE delegation includes Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil.

