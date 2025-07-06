Eco-friendly plastic revolutionises wearable electronics

WASHINGTON, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – Researchers at Case Western Reserve University have developed an eco-friendly plastic designed for wearable electronics, sensors, and various electrical applications. Unlike traditional materials, this innovative ferroelectric polymer contains no fluorine—a chemical often labeled as a “forever chemical” because it persists in the environment without breaking down.

As per Science X Daily, fluorine-based compounds pose significant environmental challenges due to their durability and resistance to degradation. The new polymer sidesteps this issue by eliminating fluorine altogether, offering a safer alternative that combines flexibility with sustainable chemistry.

Lead researcher Lei Zhu, professor of macromolecular science and engineering at the Case School of Engineering, explains that this material generates electric properties through a fundamentally new mechanism. “Unlike current ferroelectric materials, it doesn’t have to crystallize to lock in the polarity that gives it electrical properties,” Zhu said. This breakthrough enables the polymer to maintain its electrical functions without the rigidity associated with crystallisation