TEXAS, 6th July 2025 (WAM) -- At least four people have died in Travis County, Texas, after catastrophic flooding inundated parts of the area, authorities said Saturday night.

Severe flooding has now killed at least 50 people in Texas, including 43 in Kerr County and three in Burnet County.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday signed an expanded disaster declaration, including Travis County. The county is about 130 miles northeast of hard-hit Kerr County.