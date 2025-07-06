Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Brazil discuss further advancing bilateral relations

RIO DE JANEIRO, 6th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, have discussed further advancing bilateral relations, building on the deep-rooted and longstanding ties between the two nations, which form a solid foundation for expanding cooperation across vital sectors in support of sustainable development goals and shared interests.

The meeting took place at the reception of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Brazilian President welcomed the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the accompanying delegation, underscoring the strength and depth of bilateral relations between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, along with best wishes for the President’s continued health and wellbeing, as well as enduring progress and prosperity for Brazil and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed sincere appreciation for the generous hospitality and warm welcome extended to His Highness and accompanying UAE delegation.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s pride in its strategic relationship with Brazil, a pioneering partnership built on decades of cooperation, mutual respect, and shared interests.

He underscored that the 50-year bond reflects the vision of both nations’ leadership in fostering collaboration across vital sectors, advancing inclusive and sustainable development for the mutual benefit of both nations.

In turn, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success and development of the UAE and its people.

The meeting reviewed the progress of UAE-Brazil relations, a five-decade journey marked by sustained coordination and fruitful cooperation, underpinned by a shared commitment to advancing the partnership in priority sectors in line with mutual interests and evolving development objectives.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court, and Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil.