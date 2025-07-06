UAE Government Leaders Programme participants explore Vietnam’s developmental transformation, global leadership insights

DUBAI, 6th July 2025 (WAM) -- During a meeting with the UAE Government Leaders Programme delegation from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ho Duc Phoc, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, highlighted the importance of promoting bilateral ties between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

He hailed the UAE’s leading experience in government innovation and its leadership in key sectors such as education, information technology, infrastructure, and investment.

The meeting took place during the delegation’s knowledge visit to Vietnam, organised in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The delegation was accompanied by Dr. Bader Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam; Khaled Sharaf, Director of the UAE Government Leaders Programme; and senior Vietnamese officials.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised Vietnam’s aspiration to elevate the collaboration to new horizons through shared experiences, success stories, and by encouraging Emirati youth to seize strategic investment opportunities in Vietnam.

He stressed the value of joint efforts to embed sustainable development goals in ways that reflect the ambitions of both nations.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the UAE government is committed to enhancing global partnerships and exchanging successful models with other governments worldwide. This approach, he added, is guided by the UAE wise leadership’s vision to deepen international cooperation and stay ahead of future challenges.

“We believe that the strong ties between the governments of the UAE and Vietnam alongside the shared, promising opportunities of development offer fertile ground for broader strategic collaboration and bilateral partnerships across multiple sectors,” He added

He underlined that the UAE Government Leaders Programme 2025 showcases the UAE’s vision to empower national leaders with future foresight and world-class skills. The programme reflects the UAE’s broader commitment to upskilling its national workforce by enhancing skills, expanding knowledge, and aligning capabilities with global leadership standards; providing participants with access to global experts, best practices, and disruptive ideas.

Dr. Bader Al Matrooshi commended Vietnam’s progress across various fields and highlighted the surge in bilateral trade in recent years as a testament to a shared outlook for expanding cooperation and forging new strategic relations.

The visit to Vietnam comes as a part of the UAE Government Leaders Program’s extensive training agenda, designed to introduce participants to diverse and impactful international models. The initiative promotes sustainable knowledge development through experiential learning and hands-on training, which are core components of the Programme’s 2025 curriculum.

The visit covered main cities including Hanoi, Dien Bien, and Ba Vi, offering an opportunity to develop leadership principles and explore social impact strategies.

Participants gained first-hand exposure to Vietnam’s transformational journey and its model of inclusive development, positioning the country as an emerging economy and pivotal regional hub in the Asia-Pacific.

The visit enabled participants to engage with pressing challenges related to water, sustainability, and community development.

Programme participants explored Vietnam’s success stories in human capital development, economic transformation, and investment, and held key meetings with representatives of the UNICEF and Vietnamese government entities.

The programme featured immersive educational tracks, starting with “Purpose-Driven Leadership,” which involved addressing a real-world challenge related to clean water access in partnership with the UNICEF, and “Discovering Inner Leadership”, held in Ba Vi and focused on cultivating self-awareness and leadership resilience.

The “Strategic Insight” track centered on decoding Vietnam’s transformational path and its relevance to policy and regional economic innovation. “Expanding Global Perspectives” examined shifting global dynamics and their impact on future governance. The last educational track explored how to leverage community engagement to solve real societal issues.

In the Dien Bien province, participants developed practical solutions to scale climate-resilient water systems that could benefit over 20,000 residents. The field experience also strengthened participants’ cultural adaptability, emotional resilience, and cross-cultural collaboration skills. Final presentations to the UNICEF officials featured proposals and recommendations informed by field experiences.

The delegation visited Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private-sector enterprise, to learn about its expansive portfolio spanning transport, energy, education, technology, construction, communications, and investment. The visit included a tour of the modern VinUniversity and VinFast, the country’s flagship electric vehicle manufacturer, a standout success story in Vietnam’s industrial development march.

As part of the programme’s development-focused partnerships, participants collaborated with the UNICEF and the Vietnamese authorities to co-design actionable solutions for clean water scarcity; which represents a key challenge affecting children’s health in underserved areas; aiming to deliver lasting community-wide impact.

In the mountainous region of Ba Vi, participants undertook a transformative leadership journey, designed to uncover personal strengths, areas for growth, and adaptive leadership approaches. The retreat offered a rare moment of quiet reflection, helping participants step back from their daily routine to gain fresh insights and develop practical, future-focused ideas.

The latest edition of the UAE Government Leaders Programme 2.0 introduces a fully developed leadership development methodology. It emphasises self-learning, global benchmarking, and the acquisition of transformational leadership tools for managing future challenges.

Participants learn to lead change initiatives, implement national projects, and build their capabilities through a unique combination of theoretical knowledge and applied training.

The programme is distinguished by its integrated and hands-on approach to developing leaders personal and professional skills. It offers a unique, cohesive track for developing Emirati leaders by combining global case studies, transformation project design, and experiential learning.

The programme equips participants with leadership skills through a new methodology focused on designing, managing, and executing transformative projects, learning from the global success models, and promoting self-directed learning capabilities. It further introduces a unified, cohesive track tailored to building the leadership capabilities of UAE talents.