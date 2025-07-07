No golden visa for digital currency investors in UAE, authorities clarify

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) have issued a joint statement denying reports circulating on certain websites and social media platforms that claim the UAE grants golden visas to investors in digital currencies.

The ICP clarified that golden visas are issued according to clear and officially approved frameworks and criteria, which do not include digital currency investors.

Eligible categories include real estate investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and specialists, top students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline workers.

The SCA reaffirmed its commitment to internationally recognised standards in regulating the financial sector and securities services in the UAE. It stated that its procedures are designed to ensure transparency, credibility, and bolster investor confidence both locally and internationally, in line with the UAE’s strategic goals of attracting quality capital and fostering a sustainable investment environment.

The authority further confirmed that digital currency investments are governed by specific regulations and are unrelated to golden visa eligibility. It urged investors to obtain information from credible, official sources to avoid misinformation or fraud.

Similarly, VARA denied any claims regarding the issuance of golden visas to virtual asset investors in Dubai. It strongly urged investors and consumers to deal exclusively with fully licensed and regulated companies when engaging in services and investments related to virtual assets.

VARA reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of risk assurance and effective collaboration with the SCA and relevant federal and local law enforcement entities to maintain a secure operational environment that prioritises consumer protection at all times. It noted that companies licensed by VARA must strictly adhere to the visa procedures outlined by the Government of Dubai and the relevant federal authorities. It also clarified that the company TON is neither licensed nor regulated by VARA.

The three authorities collectively urged the public and investors to exercise caution and refer to official government websites and approved communication channels for accurate information. They warned against engaging with unverified advertisements or offers spreading online.

For detailed information on golden visa requirements, the public is advised to visit the ICP’s official website at www.icp.gov.ae.