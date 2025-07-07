Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemeni ports

CAPITALS, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel carried out overnight strikes targeting Houthi sites in Yemen, including the ports of Al Hudaydah, Al Salif and Ras Isa, as well as the Ras Qantib Power Plant.

The announcement followed earlier remarks by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, who said that the Israeli military had issued evacuation warnings for the three Yemeni ports. He added that the areas would be struck due to “military activities” being conducted there.

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions affecting critical maritime infrastructure in the Red Sea.