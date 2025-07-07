Sharjah Police: 99.7% feel safe across emirate

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the emirate’s significant achievement in raising the public’s sense of safety to 99.7 percent during 2024.

He pointed out that public trust in Sharjah Police and its ability to maintain safety and stability stands at 97 percent. The safety perception figures revealed that 99.7 percent of people feel safe during the day, 99.3 percent feel safe at home at night, 99.3 percent feel safe in public spaces at night, 98.6 percent feel safe walking alone at night, and 98.9 percent feel safe on the road—whether driving or using public transport. Additionally, 96.7 percent of respondents expressed trust in police stations.

He stressed that this milestone directly reflects the visionary leadership and wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose continued support has played a vital role in consolidating security and enhancing the police force’s readiness and sustainable development. This aligns with the UAE’s national vision of a stable society with a high quality of life.

The Commander-in-Chief also highlighted the unwavering follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, along with the ongoing support from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Rulers of Sharjah.

Their guidance has significantly advanced Sharjah Police’s efforts to achieve both security and community goals, improve police performance, and strengthen institutional integration, quality standards, and community partnerships.

Bin Amer extended his appreciation to both the Executive Council and Consultative Council of Sharjah for their continued support of Sharjah Police, which has helped deliver such exceptional indicators. He also commended the Department of Statistics and Community Development as a strategic partner, recognising its scientific and objective approach to measuring public opinion and accurately highlighting key security indicators.

He emphasised that this achievement is also the result of a well-integrated institutional system led by competent police personnel working around the clock to ensure community safety.

He noted that these efforts are strengthened by the public’s awareness and cooperation, which has helped reinforce security and police readiness in support of the force’s vision of a secure society and enhanced quality of life under the guidance of the wise leadership.

Brigadier General Omar Ahmed Boualzoud, Director-General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports, stated that all security indicators demonstrate the effectiveness and preparedness of the Sharjah Police system in addressing various challenges.

Brigadier General Boualzoud stressed that these high safety and trust levels are the direct result of an advanced preventive approach that places human safety at the forefront.