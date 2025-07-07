SEWA, Sharjah Municipality launch contract authentication service

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA), in collaboration with Sharjah Municipality, has launched a proactive new service that marks a significant advancement in digital transformation and simplifies procedures.

This service activates a direct electronic connection system, allowing for automatic service delivery after the lease contract is authenticated by Sharjah Municipality. This eliminates the need to visit multiple agencies or submit separate requests, streamlining the process into simple and easy steps.

This initiative aligns with the authority's strategic vision to enhance service quality and customer satisfaction, adhering to the approved mechanisms of the Sharjah Digital Department and the UAE government's efforts to eliminate bureaucracy.

Dr. Hussein Al-Askar, Director of Customer Service, explained that the authority recently began offering proactive services, such as automatically closing accounts after obtaining a clearance certificate from Sharjah Municipality.

Today, this initiative is furthered by launching a service that begins connectivity automatically. A text message will be sent to the new customer detailing the required security deposit, and upon payment, service will be connected directly without any additional requests or intervention from the customer.

Dr Al-Askar emphasised that SEWA continuously works to redesign and simplify procedures in line with the wise vision of Sharjah's government to provide smart and interconnected services. The electronic linkage with Sharjah Municipality represents a strategic step that facilitates the customer journey, saves time and effort while offering a seamless digital experience from contract authentication to automatic service connection.

He noted that through this initiative, SEWA aims to enhance operational efficiency, saving time and effort for customers and elevating their experience to unprecedented levels, all in line with the digital transformation objectives of the Sharjah government.