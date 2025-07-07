BRICS Customs Centre inaugurated in China to boost trade cooperation

XIAMEN, China, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The BRICS Customs Centre of Excellence was officially inaugurated on Sunday in Xiamen, in east China's Fujian Province to support deeper economic and trade cooperation among BRICS countries.

The centre forms part of the China-initiated Smart Customs Cooperation Partnership programme, aiming to advance the development and collaboration of BRICS countries in the field of smart customs.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the centre has launched a Smart Customs Centre of Excellence website and a dedicated capacity-building platform, while also showcasing China's experiences to support coordinated customs development among BRICS countries.

The Smart Customs Cooperation Partnership programme was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2023 BRICS Plus Dialogue in South Africa. It seeks to drive technological innovation in customs, promote digital transformation, and bridge the digital divide to tackle global challenges more effectively.