JAKARTA, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted, spewing a colossal ash tower 18 kilometres into the sky on Monday, authorities said.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-metre-high twin-peaked volcano located on the tourist island of Flores, erupted at 11:05 local time (03:05 GMT), the volcanology agency said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.