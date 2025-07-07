Sharjah entities coordinate to enhance institutional cooperation

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) held a joint coordination meeting with the Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) and the Legal Department of Sharjah (LDS) to enhance institutional cooperation. The meeting aimed to discuss various administrative and financial topics and share expertise.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, Executive Council Member of Sharjah and Head of the Human Resources Department; Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al-Kaabi, Head of the Judiciary in Sharjah; Dr. Mansour bin Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department; and Walid Al-Saigh, Director-General of the Central Finance Department, along with several officials.

This meeting comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and institutional integration among departments in administrative and financial aspects. The attendees reviewed ways to develop collaborative work mechanisms and improve organisational processes, aiming to enhance government efficiency.

The discussions also focused on coordinating efforts in alignment with the approved policies and regulations in the emirate, supporting the Sharjah Government's initiatives to improve institutional performance and integrate government roles.