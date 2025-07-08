Volcanic eruption disrupts flights in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Indonesian authorities have cancelled more than 20 flights following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in eastern Flores Island, which sent thick plumes of volcanic ash soaring nearly 18 kilometres into the atmosphere.

According to media reports, no injuries or damage have been recorded so far. However, the eruption has led to cancellations and delays for several flights to and from Bali Island, affecting multiple international airports.

Indonesia’s Geological Agency has warned that volcanic activity is expected to continue and urged residents to remain at least six kilometres away from the crater as a precautionary measure.

The volcano last erupted in a similar fashion last month, prompting air travel disruptions and the evacuation of nearby towns.