Severe weather causes floods, landslides in Italy

ROME, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Several Italian cities, including Rome and the Piedmont region, have experienced severe weather conditions following an intense heatwave, resulting in flash floods, landslides and a state of alert declared by local authorities.

According to media reports, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail disrupted traffic across the capital and caused damage to several vehicles.

In the northern Piedmont region, strong winds and heavy rainfall led to the partial collapse of a building roof, landslides, and debris falling onto roads. Firefighting teams carried out over 500 operations, while security personnel worked to remove fallen trees. One woman died after being struck by a falling tree.

Italy’s meteorological service attributed the extreme weather to a sharp contrast between the recent heatwave and an incoming cold air mass, which triggered powerful storms, rainfall and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour.