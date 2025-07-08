US revokes terror designation Syria's HTS

WASHINGTON, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United States administration has officially announced its intention to revoke the designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation under the Immigration and Nationality Act, effective from tomorrow, Tuesday.

The decision was confirmed in an official statement released today, Monday, by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said it aligns with President Donald Trump's pledge on 13th May to ease sanctions on Syria.

Rubio stated that the move follows the announced dissolution of Tahrir al-Sham and the Syrian government's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

He noted that the decision reinforces the momentum of the executive order issued on 30th June concerning the lifting of sanctions on Syria, and reflects appreciation for the positive steps taken by the new Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. He described the development as an important step toward realising President Trump's vision for a stable, unified and peaceful Syria.