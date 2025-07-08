Libyan coast guard rescues 54 migrants off western coast

TRIPOLI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Libya’s Coast Security Directorate has rescued 54 irregular migrants after intercepting a boat off the west coast of Garabulli near Tripoli, on Monday.

According to authorities, the migrants were found aboard an overcrowded vessel attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

All migrants were safely transferred to the Shiaab Port checkpoint in Tripoli, where necessary legal procedures were completed. The migrants are set to be handed over to the relevant authority to finalise further measures under Libyan laws.