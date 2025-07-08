Sharjah Economic Development Department launches 'Little Economist' initiative

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has introduced a new programme called “Little Economist”, aimed at enhancing economic awareness and money management skills among youth, aligning with the “Year of Community”.

The eight-day programme is designed to help young people understand money better. It aims to teach them the importance of saving and investing their money, as well as basic business skills.

The programme offers a variety of hands-on workshops designed to be fun and engaging for participants of all ages. These workshops aim to teach important money skills practically, helping people understand financial matters better and making learning enjoyable.

Noura Al Zarouni, Deputy Director of the Support Services Department, said, "With this initiative, which is part of our community-focused efforts for the year, we aim to teach children about managing money and making smart financial choices in a fun and engaging way."

The programme features a variety of introductory workshops on monitoring operations, protecting commercial interests, managing registrations and licences, basic economic concepts, smart spending, saving money, and creating a balanced budget.

Participants will also learn about the Masar licence and explore the concept of business stars.