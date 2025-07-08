Sharjah Charity International inspects progress of humanitarian projects in Sierra Leone

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) recently concluded a five-day field visit to the Republic of Sierra Leone. During their visit, they monitored the progress of charitable projects being implemented in various regions.

They also assessed urgent humanitarian and development initiatives, as well as urban and construction projects aimed at supporting the most underserved communities.

The visit involved field trips to the capital city of Freetown and the city of Kenema. The purpose was to evaluate the status of ongoing projects, identify the challenges affecting their implementation, and develop practical strategies to ensure sustained impact and achieve the desired results.

Ali Al Rashidi, Head of the External Projects and Aid Sector at the SCI, stated that the team monitored the progress of several ongoing projects, focusing on identifying the most urgent needs that require intervention. He described the visit as an opportunity to implement direct empowerment initiatives, which included distributing income-generating production tools and sharing stories that highlight the impact of humanitarian work on the lives of beneficiaries.