Witkoff says Gaza ceasefire deal could come by week’s end

WASHINGTON, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that he is "hopeful" that a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza will be agreed to by the week's end following progress in proximity talks.

"We had four issues, and now we're down to one after two days of proximity talks," Witkoff said on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting.

"So, we are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire," he added.

Witkoff said 10 living hostages will be released under the proposed agreement, expressing hope that "this will lead to a lasting peace in Gaza."