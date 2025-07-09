Saudi Crown Prince, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss regional stability

JEDDAH, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met Tuesday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts being made in that regard.

The Saudi Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's aspiration that the ceasefire agreement would contribute to creating conditions that promote security and stability in the region, emphasizing the Kingdom's stance in supporting dialogue through diplomatic means as a path to resolving disputes.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom for its stance in condemning the Israeli aggression and his appreciation for the efforts and initiatives of HRH the Crown Prince to promote security and stability in the region.

