Imports made up 17% of US energy supply in 2024, lowest share in nearly 40 years: EIA

WASHINGTON 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the United States imported about 17% of its domestic energy supply, half of the record share set in 2006 and the lowest share since 1985, according to US Energy Information Administration's Monthly Energy Review.

The decline in imports’ share of supply in the previous two decades is attributable to both an increase in domestic energy production and a decrease in energy imports since 2006, the report noted.

US energy supply comes from three sources: domestic energy production, energy imports from other countries, and any energy brought out of storage.

In 2024, for the third consecutive year, the United States remained a net exporter of energy, producing a record amount that continues to exceed consumption. Individually, US natural gas, crude oil, natural gas plant liquids (NGPLs), biofuels, solar, and wind each set domestic production records in 2024.

US total energy imports were about 22 quadrillion British thermal units in 2024 and have been relatively flat since 2021. Crude oil and refined petroleum product imports combined accounted for 84% of U.S. total energy imports in 2024, with natural gas accounting for most of the remainder at 15%.