Bahrain expresses solidarity with Syria following Latakia wildfires

MANAMA, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic following wildfires that swept through the Latakia Governorate in northwestern Syria, displacing hundreds of families and causing extensive damage to agricultural land and infrastructure.

In a statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of coordinated international efforts to support the Syrian government and deliver an effective humanitarian response to the disaster to mitigate its humanitarian and material impact.