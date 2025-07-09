Texas flood's death toll rises to 110, 161 missing

TEXAS, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – More than 100 people are confirmed dead and at least 161 are missing as search and rescue operations in central Texas entered a fifth day Tuesday after heavy rainfall overwhelmed the Guadalupe River, sending floodwaters roaring through homes and area summer camps.

The death toll rose to 110, including at least 27 children and counselors from the beloved Camp Mystic, a storied Christian girls camp in Kerr County, where flooding hit the hardest beginning July 4. At least 30 children were among those killed in the county, Sheriff Larry Leitha said in an update Tuesday morning.

In an afternoon news conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the 110 fatalities and said 161 people are known to be missing in Kerr County alone. That second figure is much larger than previously believed.

Five Mystic campers and one counselor remain unaccounted for, said Leitha, who updated the county's death toll to 87, up from 84 the previous day. Officials in Kendall County also said Tuesday that the death toll there rose to seven, up from six. In Burnet County, a fifth person was confirmed dead, Capt. Mike Sorenson with the sheriff's office confirmed to USA TODAY.