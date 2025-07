NEW JERSEY, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – Chelsea have beaten Fluminense 2-0 to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final.

New signing Joao Pedro scored twice on his first start as Chelsea beat Fluminense on Tuesday to seal a spot in the final of the Club World Cup.

They will play either Real Madrid or European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium.

.