Series of earthquakes strike Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A series of earthquakes rocked Guatemala on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to ask residents to evacuate from buildings in case of further aftershocks.

Mid-afternoon, a 5.2 quake shook southern Guatemala, around 60 km from capital Guatemala City, according to the nation's seismological institute, which then registered a wave of more aftershocks ranging from magnitudes of 3.9 to 5.6.

Images from local media showed that some buildings had suffered damages.

Authorities did not immediately report serious collapses or injuries from the shakes.