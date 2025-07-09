China to host 200 digital economy, AI training programmes for Global South

BEIJING, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China will launch the "Digital South" initiative under the framework of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), offering 200 training programmes in artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy to Global South countries over the next five years, Premier Li Qiang announced during the 17th BRICS Summit.

Speaking during plenary sessions held on Sunday and Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Premier Li highlighted key topics including strengthening multilateralism, AI, environmental and climate change, and global health, Xinhua News Agency said.

Leaders of BRICS member states, partner countries, guest nations, and representatives of international organisations attended the meetings.

The current international economic and trade order, as well as the multilateral trading system, are under severe strain, and the global economic recovery remains challenging, Li said.

He noted that the Greater BRICS cooperation should uphold its founding purpose, meet the needs of the times, safeguard and practice multilateralism, promote the establishment of a fair and open international economic and trade order, and unite the strength of the Global South to make greater contributions to global stability and development.

He emphasised the need to open up new blue oceans for economic growth by expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as the digital and green economies, leveraging AI to empower a wide range of industries and benefit countless households, and helping Global South countries enhance their capabilities.

As part of this commitment, China will host 200 training programmes in the digital economy and AI for Global South countries over the next five years. Premier Li also invited global participation in the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference, scheduled to take place in China this July.