Korea's biggest unmanned systems exhibition kicks off

SEOUL, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's largest unmanned systems exhibition kicked off Wednesday, showcasing the latest cutting-edge unmanned mobility technologies for defence, automotive, space and other industries.

The Unmanned System World Congress 2025 will run through Friday at the Convention and Exhibition Centre (COEX) in southern Seoul, unveiling unmanned system technologies of major Korean companies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

According to Yonhap News Agency, leading defence firms plan to showcase their unmanned robots, advanced air mobility and drone technologies at the event.

As part of the event, a conference will also be held to discuss the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned system technologies for the advancement of the defence industry.