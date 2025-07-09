China's consumer inflation up 0.1% in June

BEIJING, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.1 percent year-on-year in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

The CPI in urban regions rose 0.1 percent year-on-year last month, while that in the rural regions was down 0.2 percent, according to the data.

On a monthly basis, the CPI dipped 0.1 percent in June, China Daily quoted the data as showing.

In the first half of 2025, the country's CPI posted a 0.1-percent decline compared with the same period last year, according to the bureau.

The official data also indicated that the producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 3.6 percent year-on-year in June.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI dropped 0.4 percent in June, according to the data.

In the first half of 2025, the PPI dropped by 2.8 percent year-on-year, the data showed.