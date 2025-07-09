Eight dead, 31 missing in floods on China-Nepal border

KATHMANDU, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Floods triggered by torrential rains tore through a Himalayan mountain valley between China and Nepal on Tuesday, leaving at least eight people dead and 31 missing, according to officials and state media.

In Nepal, eight bodies have been recovered, while 20 others - 14 Nepalis and six Chinese - remain missing, local sources confirmed.

On the Chinese side, 11 individuals have been reported missing.

The sources added that the competent authorities have so far rescued 57 people, noting that search and rescue operations are still ongoing.



