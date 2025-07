GAZA, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) – UNRWA has warned that Israeli mass displacement of the Palestinian people in Gaza towards Rafah would deprive Palestinians of any prospects for a better future in their homeland.

‘’This would de-facto create massive concentration camps at the border with Egypt for the Palestinians, displaced over and over across generations,'' said UNRWA in a statement today.

‘’We cannot be silent and complicit of such large scale forced displacement,'' it added.