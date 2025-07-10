EU’s decision to remove UAE from list of high-risk third countries in money laundering, terrorist financing reflects wise leadership’s vision: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, 9th July, 2025 (WAM) – Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), and Chairman of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations, stated that the European Union’s decision to remove the UAE’s name from the list of high-risk third countries in the area of money laundering and terrorist financing reflects the vision of country's wise leadership.

‘’These aim at establishing an advanced financial ecosystem based on a forward-looking national vision and effective governance that ensures the safety and integrity of the financial sector,'' said Balama in a statement following the EU's decision.

He commended the diplomatic efforts led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, which resulted in this important achievement.

This decision, he emphasised, reflects the UAE's firm commitment to addressing challenges and risks in the financial system as a priority to enhance the UAE's competitiveness and development journey.

‘’We appreciate the commitment of regulatory entities and authorities, licensed financial institutions and the private sector for their cooperation to achieve this progress and success for the UAE,’’ he added.

