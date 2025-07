NEW JERSEY,10th July, 2025 (WAM) – Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in a crunch semi-final clash at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fabián Ruiz scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain built a three-goal lead in the first 24 minutes and routed Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday, advancing to the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

The match held at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, saw the Parisans take a stunning 3-0 lead going into half-time.

Goncalo Ramos added PSG's 4th in the 87th minute.