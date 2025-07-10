Beijing issues blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Beijing issued a blue alert for rainstorms early Thursday morning and initiated a Level-IV flood control emergency response citywide.

Heavy rainfall had already hit Beijing by the night of Wednesday.

According to data released by the municipal meteorological department, most areas of the city are expected to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, with hourly precipitation exceeding 30 millimetres and six-hour accumulations surpassing 50 millimetres.

Mountainous and hilly regions face the risk of secondary disasters, including flash floods, mudslides and landslides triggered by the downpour, while low-lying areas may experience waterlogging.

Local authorities advised all relevant departments to implement flood prevention measures and urged the public to stay updated on forecasts, carry rain gear, and avoid sheltering near high-rise buildings or billboards. Drivers were advised to exercise caution on slippery roads and steer clear of flooded sections.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. The national emergency response system also has four tiers, with Level I being the highest.