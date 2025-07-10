SDHR hosts innovation-focused session

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) organised a panel session titled "Government Innovation: From Idea to Impact" at the Sharjah Private Education Authority's headquarters. The event was attended by Majid Hamad Al Marri, Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, and Taher Al Mahrazi, Director of the Administrative Affairs Sector at Sharjah Private Education Authority.

Brigadier Dr. Tarek Jassim Al-Midfa', Advisor to the General Secretariat for Government Development in Sharjah, led the session. It brought together a selection of leaders and employees from various government entities in the emirate.

Key topics included building an innovative environment in the government sector, turning ideas into actionable projects, measuring impact, ensuring institutional sustainability, and the importance of partnerships and flexible legislation in supporting innovation.

The initiative reflects the department’s efforts to promote an institutional culture of innovation and transformation, reinforcing innovation as a key tool for achieving positive government impact and aligning with Sharjah Government’s goal of improving service quality and performance efficiency.

Al Zaabi stressed the SDHR department’s commitment to spreading innovation culture within the public sector and enabling employees to develop impactful, pioneering ideas.

The department continues to implement innovation methodologies and empower staff to adopt and develop sustainable projects, in line with the leadership’s vision for excellence. These sessions are part of broader efforts to build capacities and prepare employees for the evolving demands of public sector work.