HQA inaugurates Qur’anic scientific symposium

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah yesterday launched a scientific symposium that brought together ten researchers from different Arab countries. The two-day event aimed to explore various important topics related to the Holy Quran. Some of the discussions focused on how pauses and beginnings in the Quran affect our understanding and interpretation of the text.

The symposium kicked off with a speech by Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, the chairman of the Academy. He praised the researchers for their hard work and valuable contributions, emphasising the significance of understanding the differences between various meanings in the Quran.

Dr. Al Tunaiji highlighted the Academy's many achievements in Quranic studies, including the creation of an encyclopedia that helps interpret the Quran's rhetorical styles.

He shared his vision for this symposium as a starting point for developing a new encyclopedia that focuses on the concepts of pausing and starting in the Quran. This resource aims to support students, teachers, Quran reciters, and anyone interested in enhancing their understanding of the Quran.

The international scientific symposium "Waqf and Ibtidaa in the Holy Quran" was conducted with the attendance of Dr. Al Tunaiji and a number of department heads and researchers. The symposium brings together scholars specialising in Quranic sciences from within and outside the UAE. The symposium aims to deepen research into the rules of Waqf and Ibtidaa and their impact on fluency of recitation and understanding of rhetorical meanings.