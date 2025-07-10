Indian fighter jet crashes, both pilots killed

NEW DELHI, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- An Indian air force jet crashed in the western state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, killing both pilots, officials said.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Air Force confirmed that the trainer aircraft was on a routine training mission. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

The accident occurred near Churu in Rajasthan state.

This is the third Jaguar fighter jet crash this year; the first was in Haryana's Panchkula on 7th March and the second was near Jamnagar in Gujarat on 2nd April.