Japan records 0.2 percent drop in producer prices in June

TOKYO, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Producer prices in Japan declined by 0.2 percent in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

The figure was in line with expectations and down from the upwardly revised 0.1 percent contraction in May, which was initially reported as a 0.2 percent decline.

On an annual basis, producer prices rose by 2.9 percent, matching forecasts and down from the upwardly revised 3.3 percent increase in the previous month (originally 3.2 percent).

Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 1.6 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 1.6 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year in June.