Texas flooding death toll rises to 120

WASHINGTON, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 120 people died in devastating flash floods in Texas, US media reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

In Kerr County, which saw the worst of Friday's flash floods, authorities confirmed that at least 96 people died, including 36 children.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that more than 2,200 personnel remained deployed.

"Flooding conditions from last week's storms continue to affect multiple regions across the state, including Central Texas, the Hill Country, Big Country, and the Concho Valley," Abbott said in a statement.