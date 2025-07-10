‘Sharjah Real Estate’ enhances services to meet investor needs

SHARJAH, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department announced the launch of the upgraded version of its website (www.shjrerd.gov.ae), in a step aimed at enhancing the quality of real estate services and offering a fully integrated digital experience for all customers.

The new website features a modern interactive design that keeps pace with the digital transformation and meets the needs of investors and stakeholders in the real estate sector in the emirate with the highest levels of efficiency and ease. It serves as a practical translation of the Sharjah Government’s vision and directives to deliver smart, advanced services that enhance the attractiveness of the real estate market and support a sustainable investment environment.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said, “The upgraded website represents a new milestone in our journey toward full digital transformation. It reflects our commitment to providing smart and flexible real estate services that meet the aspirations of various categories of clients, including individuals, real estate developers, companies, homeowners' associations, banks, and others, which reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading real estate hub in the region.”

The new website offers a comprehensive range of digital services categorized according to user type, ensuring their needs are met efficiently and conveniently. For example, for real estate developers, services include project registration, initial sales contract certification, project tracking, and requests to form homeowners’ associations.

Moreover, and for homeowners’ associations, available services include administrative supervision company registration, issuance of board registration certificates, approval of service and maintenance fee declarations, and complaint submission.

Additionally, government entities can access property ownership report services, while individuals can benefit from ownership services, issuance of replacement title deeds, valuation, and ownership data updates. As for the banks, they are provided with specialized services such as mortgage registration, release, increase, and amendment, contributing to a seamless, integrated digital experience for all stakeholders in the real estate sector.

