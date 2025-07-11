Japan issues flood, storm warnings in Tokyo

TOKYO, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Authorities in the Japanese capital Tokyo issued urgent warnings today over the risks of flooding and severe thunderstorms, following record heavy rainfall that triggered alarm sirens across multiple districts.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the severe weather conditions are due to warm and humid air masses that caused intense rainfall, with forecasts indicating continued extreme weather in the coming hours.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid low-lying areas and riverbanks and to take necessary safety precautions, warning of rising water levels and potential landslides in mountainous regions.