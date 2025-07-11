UN expresses concern over Houthi escalation in Red Sea

NEW YORK, 10th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, expressed deep concern over the recent escalation by the Houthi group in the Red Sea, including the 8th July attack on the commercial vessel MV Eternity C, which led to its sinking and resulted in deaths, injuries and missing persons.

In a statement, the UN envoy extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, as well as the safe and immediate return of the missing.

Grundberg also voiced the UN’s serious concern over the attack and the earlier incident involving the sinking of the commercial vessel MV Verbena (Magic Seas) on 6th July, affirming that these incidents highlight the growing risks to civilian lives, international shipping, and regional stability.

He reiterated the UN’s position that attacks on commercial vessels constitute a violation of international maritime law and of UN Security Council Resolution 2722 (2024). He stressed the need to respect the freedom of navigation and warned of the potential for severe environmental damage, including marine pollution and broader repercussions, resulting from such attacks.

The UN official called on the Houthi group to cease attacks that inflame tensions within Yemen and the surrounding region. He urged the group to build on the agreement reached with the United States regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Red Sea and to provide lasting assurances for the safety of the region and the international community, ensuring the security of all who rely on this vital waterway.