NEW DELHI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck on Thursday the northern Indian state of Haryana, the National Centre for Seismology in India said.

The tremor occurred 7 kilometres from the Jhajjar district in the state, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the centre said in a statement.

Residents of the Indian capital, New Delhi, and some surrounding areas felt the earthquake, the statement added, noting that there have been no reports of human or material damage.