China harvests 149 million tonnes of summer grain in 2025

BEIJING, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China secured a steady summer grain harvest in 2025, with a total output reaching about 149.74 million tonnes, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), summer grain output dipped slightly by 0.1 percent compared to last year amid challenging weather conditions.

The slight decrease in summer grain output was minimal, with overall production remaining stable, said NBS official Wei Fenghua.

"China's stable and bumper summer grain harvest in 2025 lays a solid foundation for overall annual grain production, providing strong support for coping with complex international challenges and promoting sustained economic growth," Wei said.

He added that severe drought affected major producing areas, including Henan and Shaanxi provinces, creating some challenges. However, proactive irrigation efforts, including large-scale water diversion, ensured effective watering of most farmland.

As China enters its primary flood season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has initiated a 100-day campaign to boost yields, mitigate disasters and secure autumn grain production, which is pivotal to China's grain security.

To achieve China's grain production goal of approximately 700 million tonnes this year, the ministry will deploy teams to guide field management for robust seedlings, disaster prevention and pest control.