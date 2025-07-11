Q Mobility announces activation of Mawaqif in new sectors within Abu Dhabi Island

ABU DHABI, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the activation of Mawaqif in several sectors within Abu Dhabi Island, as part of its ongoing efforts to regulate vehicle movement and enhance the efficiency of public parking usage across the emirate.

In this regard, Q Mobility stated that the activation covers Eastern Mangroves, Dolphin Park, and three sectors along Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street - specifically at Al Khaleej Al Arabi Park 1, 2, 4, and 5, as well as Al Qurm Plaza. Mawaqif will be applied in accordance with the regulations in force across the emirate, starting Thursday, 10th July.

The announcement follows the completion of infrastructure works, which included curb painting, installation of directional signage, and distribution of awareness signages to the public. Q Mobility confirmed that this step is part of its broader strategy to enhance the parking experience, provide effective solutions that regulate public parking use, and improve traffic flow.

The company urged all users to adhere to the instructions displayed on signages and to utilise the available digital channels to facilitate the payment process through Darb app.