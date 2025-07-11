Amanda Anisimova, Iga Świątek to face off in Wimbledon final on Saturday

LONDON, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Amanda Anisimova has lit up women’s singles semifinals day at Wimbledon by stunning top seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach Saturday’s final. She'll face Iga Świątek, who cruised past Belinda Bencic in the other semifinal.

Anisimova, the US star and 13th seed, beat the world No. 1 Sabalenka after three compelling sets on Centre Court (6-4, 4-6, 6-4). Świątek (8) then demolished the unseeded Bencic (6-2, 6-0) to secure her spot alongside Anisimova in the final.

Swiatek played as well as she ever has on the slick surface to reach her first Wimbledon final by defeating Belinda Bencic (6-2, 6-0) at Centre Court on Thursday.

Whoever wins will be the eighth consecutive first-time women’s champion at the All England Club.