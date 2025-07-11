China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, 11th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China's national observatory issued a yellow alert on Thursday, warning of downpours in some regions of the country.

From 20:00 on Thursday to 20:00 on Friday, heavy rains and rainstorms were forecast to affect parts of the provincial-level regions of Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Yunnan and Guizhou, among other areas, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Parts of Guangdong and Fujian are expected to experience torrential rains, with precipitation up to 300 mm, the centre added.

Some of the aforementioned regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly precipitation reaching 80 mm or more, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The centre has advised local authorities to take precautions for heavy rainstorms, and suggested that necessary drainage measures should be taken in urban areas and across farmlands.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.