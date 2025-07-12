Mauritania denies alleged meeting between President, Israeli Prime Minister

NOUAKCHOTT, 12th July 2025 (WAM) -- El Houssein Ould Meddou, Mauritanian Minister of Culture, Arts, Communication, and Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, has declared that what was reported concerning an alleged meeting between Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, and the Israeli Prime Minister, was unfounded, the Mauritanian News Agency reported.

In an official statement, the Minister stressed that one of the first duties of journalistic professionalism is to rely on official sources, especially given the openness and ease that such sources offer to serious media wishing to obtain accurate information.