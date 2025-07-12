UAE President, VPs congratulate President of São Tomé and Príncipe on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 12th July 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Carlos Vila Nova of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar message to President of São Tomé and Príncipe and to Prime Minister Americo d'Oliveira dos Ramos on the occasion.