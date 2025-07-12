GCC-Stat: GCC population hits 61.2 million by end of 2024

MUSCAT, 12th July 2025 (WAM) -- The latest data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (“GCC-Stat”) revealed that the population of GCC countries reached 61.2 million by the end of 2024, an increase of more than 2.1 million people compared to 2023 figures, which represents a growth rate of 36 percent.

The Centre's statistics, issued on the occasion of World Population Day, observed annually on July 11th, indicated a swift recovery in population numbers across GCC countries from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2021, the population has increased by around 7.6 million people, representing growth rate of 14.2 percent. This reflects the rapid resumption of population growth following the slowdown experienced by some countries during the pandemic.

The data showed that the population of the GCC countries constitutes 0.7 percent of the world's population.

The total number of males in the GCC countries reached approximately 38.5 million, accounting for 62.8 percent of the total population, while the number of females stood at around 22.7 million, representing 37.2 percent of the total population.

The sex ratio in the GCC countries reached 169 males for every 100 females in 2024, compared to a global sex ratio of 101 males for every 100 females in the same year.