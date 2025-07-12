Abdulla Al Hamed meets leading global drama, film figures in London

LONDON, 12th July 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, met with a distinguished group of global television and film industry figures in London.

The meetings explored opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the formation of strategic partnerships in drama and film production.

Discussions focused on supporting Emirati content creation and empowering national talents to reach international platforms by leveraging advanced global experiences in film-making and television.

The talks also emphasised the importance of developing projects that reflect the Emirati identity and resonate with global audiences, with a strong focus on knowledge transfer and training in key creative areas such as scriptwriting, directing, production, and storytelling.

Al Hamed emphasised that these meetings aim to expand international cooperation and attract high-quality production projects that showcase the UAE to the world. This aligns with the vision of the wise leadership, which regards creative industries as a vital contributor to economic growth.

He added that the UAE has cultivated an attractive environment for creative investment and developed a robust infrastructure to boost the contribution of the media sector to the national economy through innovative global partnerships.

The meetings included Ed Levan, Group Vice President, Creative and Format at Warner Bros International Television; Patrick Callegori, Executive Producer; Jared Harris, Actor and Producer; Allegra Riggio, Producer and Lighting Director; Anuar Arroyo, Documentary Flimmaker and Producer; Cindy Cowan, Film Producer; Danielle Lauren, Innovative Media Executive; Simon Uttley, Executive Producer and Screenwriter, and Adam Kay, Director of Content at 3Rock / All3Media.

